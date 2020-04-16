Foreigners remain net sellers of Japan stocks for 9th week

April 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold Japanese equities in the week ended April 10, marking their ninth straight week of net selling, as a rise in new coronavirus infections and a dire economic outlook weighed on investor sentiment. Overseas investors sold a net 417.25 billion yen ($3.87 billion) worth of local stocks last week, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges.

They sold 471.63 billion yen worth of derivatives, but purchased 54.38 billion yen in cash markets last week.

The International Monetary Fund chief said last week the pandemic sweeping the world would turn global economic growth “sharply negative” in 2020, triggering the worst fallout since the 1930s Great Depression, with only a partial recovery seen in 2021.

Data showed on Wednesday U.S. retail sales plunged 8.7% in March, the biggest drop since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Output at factories was also shown to have declined by the most since 1946, heightening concerns of a deep global recession.

Japanese equity indexes gained last week as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended market uncertainty by declaring a state of emergency to fight coronavirus infections in major population centres and rolled out a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen to cushion the heavy impact of the pandemic.

The Topix index gained 7.9%, while the Nikkei index surged more than 9% last week.

Banks also gained last week, in line with their U.S. peers as the Federal Reserve announced a broad $2.3 trillion programme and pledged “whatever-it-takes” approach to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.[ nL2N2BX0J1]

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased a net 450.1 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, marking their seventh weekly net purchase, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 107.9000 yen)