Foreigners remain net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week to April 30

May 11 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese shares for the second week in a row in the week to April 30 on concerns about domestic firms’ lacklustre corporate earnings and the nation’s worsening COVID-19 situation.

Overseas investors sold a net 175.7 billion yen worth of stocks in the week to April 30, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold a net 194.13 billion yen worth of derivatives, but bought 18.48 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Japanese equities benchmarks - the Topix index and the Nikkei share average, both dropped more than 0.5% in the week to April 30 as a slew of corporate earnings fell short of investors’ lofty expectations.

The two indexes plummeted more than 2% on Tuesday, as tech stocks tumbled after inflation concerns led to a overnight selloff on Wall Street, while Japan’s worsening COVID-19 infection rate hit cyclical stocks.