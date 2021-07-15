Foreigners remain net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week to July 9

July 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese shares for a second straight week on worries over a slowing economic recovery after the country declared a fourth state of emergency to counter the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Foreigners sold Japanese stocks worth a net 204.13 billion yen ($1.86 billion) last week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold derivatives worth a net 217.91 billion yen but purchased 13.78 billion yen in cash equities markets.

On the other hand, cross-border investors continued to be net buyers of Japanese bonds, with net purchases worth $2.34 trillion yen in the week, finance ministry data showed.

Last week, Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo that will run throughout the Olympics, forcing the organisers to hold the Games without spectators.

Big selling from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) related to their dividend payments was also behind a slump in Japanese shares last week, investors said.

Japanese equities benchmarks - the Topix index and the Nikkei share average, both dropped more than 2% last week, marking a second straight week of decline.

Both indexes have gained over 1% this week on hopes from domestic companies’ earnings results after robot maker Yaskawa Electric raised its annual profit forecast, while Tama Home reported upbeat earnings.

Japanese investors sold a net 77.2 billion yen worth of overseas equities and a net 1.11 trillion yen in foreign bonds last week, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 109.7800 yen)