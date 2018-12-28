Foreigners sold Japanese stocks for 3rd straight week ending Dec 21

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Foreigners remained net sellers of Japanese stocks for a third straight week that ended on Dec. 21, as threats of further U.S. rate hikes and concerns about slowing global growth weighed on investor sentiment.

Overseas investors sold a net 547.6 billion yen ($4.96 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed.

At the end of last week, net foreign outflows from Japanese equities for this year were 12.77 trillion yen, compared with net inflows of 1.96 trillion yen in the whole of 2017.

The Topix index fell 6.5 percent last week, while the Nikkei index shed 5.7 percent.

This week, the Topix index hit an over two-year low, though it recovered later to close marginally positive for the week. The Nikkei index was down for the fourth straight week.

Last week, Japanese investors sold 179.6 billion yen worth of overseas equities, in their fourth straight week of net selling, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 110.4700 yen)