Foreigners sold Japanese stocks for 6th straight week ending Jan 11

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Foreigners net sold Japanese stocks for the sixth straight week that ended on Jan. 11, despite sharp gains in the country’s major stock indexes due to optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Overseas investors sold a net 182.13 billion yen ($1.67 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed.

The Nikkei index gained over 4 percent last week, ending its five weeks of losing streak. The Topix index also surged about 4 percent to register its biggest weekly gain in sixteen weeks.

On Friday, the Nikkei index rose to its best level in a month tracking a rally on Wall Street as hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute boosted risk appetite.

Japanese investors sold 172.5 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their first weekly net sale in three weeks, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 109.3600 yen)