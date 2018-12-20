Foreigners sold Japanese stocks for second straight week ending Dec 14

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the second consecutive week that ended on Dec. 14, on concerns over slowing global growth and lingering Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Overseas investors sold a net 610.3 billion yen ($5.46 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed.

At the end of last week, net foreign outflows from Japanese equities for this quarter swelled to 5.84 trillion yen, compared with net inflows of 970.9 billion yen in the whole of June-September quarter.

The Topix index fell 1.7 percent last week, while the Nikkei index shed 1.4 percent. This week, both indexes are down more than 4 percent.

The two Japanese benchmarks are down more than 2 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal reserve raised its benchmark overnight lending rate and signalled two more hikes next year.

Last week, Japanese investors sold 65 billion yen worth of overseas equities for a third straight week of net selling, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 111.8700 yen)