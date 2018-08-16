Foreigners sold Japanese stocks for second straight week on China, Turkey worries

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold Japanese stocks for the second consecutive week in the week ended Aug. 10 on concerns over the U.S.-China trade war, a stronger yen and Turkey’s economic woes.

Overseas investors sold a net 153.4 billion yen ($1.38 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Analysts expect more losses for Japanese stocks if Turkey’s financial crisis deepen further.

The market is wavering between risks such as concerns over trade and positives like cheaper valuations, SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note this week.

“When a further negative like Turkish crisis appears, there is a lack of buying on dips,” it said.

In the last week, the Topix index fell 1.3 percent, while the Nikkei index dropped 1 percent.

The yen rose 0.3 percent against the dollar, hurting the export-reliant shares.

On the other hand, Japanese investors bought 181.7 billion yen ($1.64 billion) worth of overseas equities, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. It was their 20th consecutive weekly purchase.

($1 = 110.8500 yen)