Foreigners turn net buyers of Japan stocks in the week ended April 5

April 11 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended April 5 on hopes that U.S.-China trade deal would be reached soon, which boosted risk appetites.

Overseas investors bought a net 802.9 billion yen ($7.23 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures in that week, marking their biggest weekly net purchase since the one of Sept. 17-21, 2018, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought a net 180.1 billion yen in derivative markets, and 622.8 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Japan’s Topix index gained 2.15 percent in April 1-5, during which it touched a near four-month high of 1632.03 points, while the Nikkei index surged 2.84 percent, its biggest weekly gain since Jan. 7-11.

Companies with large exposure to the Chinese market such as Yaskawa Electric, Fanuc Corp Komatsu Ltd made solid gains, with news China’s manufacturing sector in March returned to growth for the first time in four months.

Japanese investors bought 103.8 billion yen of overseas equities in April 1-5, their second straight week of net purchase, Ministry of Finance data showed. ($1 = 111.10 yen)