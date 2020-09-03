Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese equities for week ending Aug. 28

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese equities last week, on hopes over a coronavirus vaccine and a potential economic recovery on the back of stimulus measures.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreigners were net buyers of stocks worth 134.15 billion yen ($1.26 billion)last week. They purchased 293.92 billion yen worth of derivatives, but sold 159.77 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Global risk assets were bolstered last week on news the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Also, reports that top U.S and Chinese officials were seeing progress in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal lifted sentiment.

However, domestic shares dropped at the end of last week as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned for health reasons.

The Topix index edged up 0.05%, while the Nikkei share average slipped 0.16% last week.

The Nikkei index hit a six-month high on Thursday and reached its highest level in three decades in dollar terms.

Japanese investors purchased overseas equities worth a net 227.6 billion yen last week, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 106.2700 yen)