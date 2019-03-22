Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in week ending March 15

March 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended March 15, on expectations that China’s easing measures will boost its economy and signs of progress in Sino-U.S trade talks.

Overseas investors bought a net 27.9 billion yen ($252.42 million) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures in that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners bought 534.1 billion yen in derivative markets, and sold 506.2 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Japan’s major stock indexes - the Nikkei index and the Topix index - both gained about 2 percent during March 11-15, their biggest gains in three weeks.

Japanese companies with exposure to China gained in that week as Chinese officials assured policy support to lift its economy.

During that week, China’s central bank pledged to support the slowing economy by spurring loans and lowering borrowing costs. Also, Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing will not let economic growth slip out of a reasonable range.

This week, the two major Japanese stock indexes have risen over 0.8 percent.

During March 11-15, Japanese investors bought 450.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities - their second straight week of net purchases - data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 110.5300 yen)