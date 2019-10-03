Foreigners turn net sellers of Japan stocks in week ending Sept. 27

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks after four successive weeks of buying, as sentiment soared on concerns about the broader market impact of an impeachment probe of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Overseas investors sold a net 643.27 billion yen ($6 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, in the week ended Sept. 27, their biggest net selling in seven weeks, data from the Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Cross-border investors sold a net 361.06 billion yen in derivative markets, and 282.21 billion yen in cash markets, data showed.

Uncertainties about the global economy resurfaced last week after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to “lock down” evidence of that conduct.

In the domestic market, worries about corporate governance were heightened last week as Kansai Electric Power Co Inc revealed payments to executives from an outside individual, at a time the government is calling for improved governance.

The Nikkei index fell 0.9% last week, its biggest weekly decline in six weeks, while the Topix index shed 0.7%, after hitting a 9-1/2 month high of 1,635.88 earlier in the week.

Japanese investors bought 320.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities during the week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1=107.2200 yen)