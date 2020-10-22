Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese equities for week ending Oct. 16

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities last week, as the slow pace of U.S. stimulus talks and a surge in European COVID-19 cases dimmed global economic outlook.

Foreigners net sold stocks worth 294.29 billion yen ($2.81 billion) for the week ended Oct. 16, compared with purchases worth 585.89 billion yen in the previous week, as per data from Japanese exchanges.

They sold 363.89 billion yen worth of derivatives, but purchased 69.6 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Global investor sentiment took a fresh hit last week after coronavirus restrictions were reimposed in Europe. London entered a tighter lockdown and France imposed night curfews in major cities to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Uncertainties about a new U.S. coronavirus stimulus and the U.S. presidential election outcome also weighed on risk sentiment.

The Topix index fell 1.8% last week, while the Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.9%.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors net sold overseas equities worth 162.8 billion yen last week, the biggest in four weeks, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 104.5900 yen)