Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese equities for week ending Sept. 4

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities last week as a heavy sell-off in global tech shares outweighed hopes around global and domestic economic stimulus.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreigners were net sellers of stocks worth 235.48 billion yen ($2.22 billion) last week. They sold 247.98 billion yen worth of derivatives, but purchased 12.5 billion yen in cash equities markets.

The local shares climbed earlier in the week driven by stimulus hopes, although a tech sell-off later pared some gains.

The Nikkei share average added 1.4%, while the Topix index rose 0.73% last week.

Japanese investors purchased overseas equities worth a net 512 billion yen last week, marking a third week of net buying, finance ministry data showed. ($1 = 106.0900 yen)