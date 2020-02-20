Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks for week ending Feb. 14

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities in the week ended Feb. 14 as sentiment took a hit because of weak domestic earnings and worries over the coronavirus outbreak.

Overseas investors sold 95.17 billion yen ($853.54 million) worth of Japanese stocks, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges. It included an outflow of 45.7 billion yen worth in derivatives and 49.5 billion yen in cash markets.

Amid a fast-spreading virus in the region, Japan reported its first fatality last week. On Thursday, two elderly coronavirus-infected passengers from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo died.

The Nikkei index fell 0.6% and the Topix index slipped 1.7% in the week ended Feb 14.

Subdued earnings by Japanese firms last week also dented sentiment. SoftBank Group Corp reported a 99% decline in operating profit, while Nissan Motor Co posted its first quarterly net loss in almost ten years.

So far, Japanese firms have posted a 12.6% contraction in their September to December quarter profits from a year ago. Their income also fell short of analysts’ forecasts by 5.8%, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold 41.9 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their first weekly net selling in seven weeks, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 111.5000 yen)