Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks for the first time in nine weeks, as caution crept in ahead of a looming U.S. deadline on tariffs on Chinese goods.

Net selling including cash equities and futures came in at 72 billion yen ($662.74 million) in the week ended Dec. 6, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Overseas investors sold a net 266.05 billion yen in cash markets, but purchased 194.05 billion yen in derivative markets, the data showed.

Last week, the Nikkei index gained 0.26% and the Topix index rose 0.82%, despite marginal selling by cross-border investors.

With Washington’s next round of tariffs against $156 billion worth of Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15, market participants were wary due to mixed signals regarding the progress in trade talks last week.

The U.S. President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, but also later added that trade talks were going “very well”.

Trump is expected to meet top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss the planned tariffs, three sources familiar with the matter said, as markets braced for potential negative impacts.

Japanese investors bought 236.4 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their second successive weekly net buying, Finance Ministry data showed. ($1 = 108.6400 yen)