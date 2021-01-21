Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Jan 15

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities in the week ended Jan. 15 on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in China and a state of emergency in many parts of Japan may delay an economic recovery.

Overseas investors net sold Japanese stocks worth 123.05 billion yen ($1.19 billion) last week, after two straight weeks of net buying, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold 384.45 billion yen worth of derivatives last week, however, bought 261.4 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Investor concerns about the global economic recovery resurfaced last week as China reported its highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months.

Meanwhile, Japan also expanded a state of emergency in the Tokyo area to seven more prefectures last week, amid a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Japan’s equities, however, gained last week on expectations of better-than-expected corporate earnings, as companies such as Canon Inc and Yaskawa Electric raised their profit forecasts.

The Nikkei share average jumped 1.35% last week, while the Topix index gained 0.1%.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth 37.7 billion yen last week, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 103.4200 yen)