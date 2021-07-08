Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week to July 2

July 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese shares for the first time in three weeks on concerns about the economic strain from the resurgence of coronavirus infections and the extension of restrictive measures to contain the pandemic.

Foreigners sold Japanese stocks worth a net 581.29 billion yen ($5.27 billion) last week, the most in seven weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold derivatives worth a net 307.54 billion yen and 273.75 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Foreigners sold bonds worth a net $2.56 trillion yen, finance ministry data showed.

A recent uptick in infections in Tokyo and the likely extension of restrictive measures stoked worries about an economic slowdown and hit investor appetite for Japanese shares last week.

Japan is set to declare its fourth state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the Olympics, a key minister said, as organisers consider banning all spectators from the Games.

The Nikkei share average fell about 1% last week, marking the biggest decline in seven weeks, while the Topix index slipped 0.3%.

Exporters such as Sony Group, Nissan Motor and Mazda Motor gained last week as the yen hit its lowest level since March 2020.

Japanese investors sold a net 202.1 billion yen worth of overseas equities and a net 187.1 billion yen in foreign bonds last week, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 110.2100 yen)