Foreigners turned net buyers of Japan stocks in week ending July 26

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended July 26 as renewed risk appetite ahead of key central bank meetings and a resumption of Sino-U.S. trade talks in Shanghai boosted domestic shares.

Overseas investors bought a net 334.62 billion yen ($3.06 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Cross border purchases in Japanese stocks in the July 22-26 week were the biggest since mid-April. The domestic market still faces outflows, with more than 2.2 billion yen in net selling in the last three months.

Foreigners purchased a net 214.4 billion yen in derivative markets and about 120.3 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

In the week ended July 26, the Nikkei index gained 0.9%, while the Topix index rose about 0.5%.

Both indexes are weaker this week after trade negotiations between the United States and China ended on Wednesday with little sign of progress and the Federal Reserve dampened expectations for further monetary easing after its first rate cut in a decade.

Japanese investors purchased 100.6 billion yen of overseas equities last week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

($1 = 109.1800 yen)