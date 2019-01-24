Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in week ended Jan 18

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese stocks for the first time in seven weeks in the week that ended on Jan. 18, as optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks raised risk appetites.

Overseas investors bought a net 95.13 billion yen ($867.34 million) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed.

Japan’s Nikkei index and the Topix index both gained over 1.5 pct to register their second straight weekly gain last week.

This week, the two indexes have reversed course, after the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration had rejected an offer from China for preparatory trade talks.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold 280.3 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, for a second straight week of net selling, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 109.6800 yen)