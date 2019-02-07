Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week ending Feb. 1

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for the first time in three weeks in the week that ended on Feb. 1, prompted by a lacklustre earnings performance by some major firms and on concerns around slowing demand from China.

Overseas investors sold a net 3.29 billion yen ($29.92 million) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures in the last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed. Foreigners bought 126.13 billion yen in derivative markets, and sold 129.42 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Japan’s equity benchmarks were mixed last week. The Nikkei index gained about 0.1 percent, while the Topix index shed 0.1 pct, halting its three weeks of winning streak.

In the last week, Japan’s brokerage firm, Nomura Holdings posted disappointing earnings for the third quarter, curbing gains in the major indexes.

Also, Japanese stocks with higher revenue exposure to China fell sharply after weaker profit growth by some China-reliant global firms such as Caterpillar Inc.

Japanese investors sold 395.1 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, their biggest weekly net sales since the second last week of March 2018, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 109.9500 yen)