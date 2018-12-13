Foreigners turned net sellers of Japanese stocks in week ended Dec 7

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Dec. 7, as domestic shares tracked sharp losses in U.S. equities amid lingering trade tensions after the arrest in Canada of a top Chinese technology executive.

Overseas investors sold a net 756.9 billion yen ($6.67 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures last week, data from Japanese stocks exchanges showed. The net sales were the biggest for a week since late October.

In Nov. 26-30, foreigners were net buyers of 195.99 billion yen of Japanese equities.

Last week, Japanese shares, mainly those of telecom and mobile phone part makers, were battered after the arrest of Chinese tech giant Huawei’s chief financial officer.

According to gadget ranking site Kakaku.com, the five most popular phones in Japan are made by Huawei.

The Topix index fell 2.82 percent last week, while the Nikkei index shed 3 percent, their biggest weekly declines since Oct. 22-26.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold 111.8 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, for a second straight week of net selling, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 113.4000 yen)