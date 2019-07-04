Foreigners were net sellers of Japan stocks for a 8th straight week June 24-28

July 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks for an eighth consecutive week on June 24-28 as caution built ahead of much awaited talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.

Overseas investors sold a net 169.7 billion yen ($1.57 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures in that week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Foreigners sold a net 169.1 billion yen in derivative markets and a marginal 0.56 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

Japan’s two major market indexes- the Nikkei index and the Topix index - both gained marginally last week.

However, the two indexes have climbed this week as sentiment improved after the United States and China agreed to restart talks and President Donald Trump offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on tech company Huawei in order to reduce tensions with Beijing.

Japanese investors bought 115.6 billion yen of overseas equities in the week ended June 28, their eighth straight week of net purchase, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

($1 = 107.8200 yen)