Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign money outflows in 2 months

July 29 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese shares for a fourth straight week in the week to July 21, as concern grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery.

Foreigners sold Japanese stocks worth a net 651.18 billion yen in a holiday-shortened week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold derivatives worth a net 337.79 billion yen and 313.39 billion yen in cash equities markets.

Cross-border investors were also net sellers of Japanese bonds worth a net 394 billion yen that marked a second straight week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

The Tokyo stock market has underperformed in recent months, hurt by the combination of slow vaccine rollouts, a fresh outbreak of infections and growing concerns about the risks of staging the Olympics in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Japanese shares dropped last week as more athletes tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns that the event, ahead of a general election, would worsen the outbreak in Tokyo and also lead to a political instability.

Last week, the Nikkei share average dropped 1.6% after hitting a six month low, while the Topix index shed 1.4%.

Japanese investors sold a net 133.5 billion yen in overseas equities after three successive weeks of net buying, but sold a net 1.24 trillion yen in foreign bonds last week, finance ministry data showed.