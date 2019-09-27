Overseas investors buy Japanese stocks for fifth straight week

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought Japanese stocks for a fifth straight week as a policy rate cut in the United States and expectations of monitory stimulus in the domestic market buoyed sentiment.

Overseas investors purchased a net 733.7 billion yen ($6.80 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, in the week ended Sept. 20, data from the Japanese stock exchanges showed.

Last week’s inflows made the weekly buying streak the longest since at least January 2018.

Cross-border investors bought a net 795.68 billion yen in derivative markets, but sold 61.96 billion yen in cash markets, data showed.

Japanese shares rose to a multi-month high last week as the Bank of Japan, keeping its policy steady, signalled readiness to expand stimulus as early as next month, while the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its interest rates for a second time this year.

Japanese equities benchmarks, the Nikkei index and the Topix index, gained about 0.4% last week and hit their highest since late-April.

Japanese investors sold 106.3 billion yen worth of overseas equities during the week, data from the Ministry of Finance showed. ($1 = 107.8200 yen)