Foreign investors sell Japanese shares for 13th straight week, longest on record

May 14 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold a net 133.9 billion yen ($1.25 billion) of Japanese shares last week, data from Japan Exchange Group showed on Thursday, marking the 13th consecutive week of selling, the longest on record.

Foreign investors sold 120.6 billion yen of cash equities and 13.2 billion yen of Japanese stock futures in the holiday-shortened week of May 7-8. They have been net sellers since mid-February. ($1 = 106.8400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Himani Sarkar)