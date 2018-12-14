Hot Stocks
Nikkei Dec futures and options forecast to settle at 21,618.88 - market sources

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in December were forecast to settle at 21,618.88, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

