Japan shares extend slide on worries over coronavirus

SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares declined in a volatile session on Tuesday as worries persisted over the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus and risks of lower oil prices.

The Nikkei average fell 1.5% to 19,405.57 by the midday break, having earlier fallen to a three-year low of 18,891.77. It plunged 5.1% on Monday tracking a global sell-off.

The broader Topix shed 1.2% to 1,371.82, also having trimmed earlier losses.

All of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange were trading lower, with highly cyclical mining, sea transport and textiles being the worst three performers.

The virus has spread to more than 100 nations and infected over 114,000 people globally tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7, with Italy ordering everyone across the country not to move around other than for work and emergencies, while banning all public gatherings.

Denting sentiment further was traders warning of downside risks to oil prices, which fell to their lowest since 1991 on Monday and added to concerns of mounting economic damage due to the epidemic. Oil futures stabilised in Asia on Tuesday.

Tokyo-listed oil-related companies suffered another bruising rout, with Inpex Corp tumbling 7.4% and JXTG Holdings Inc shedding 3.4%.

After U.S. Treasury yields declined to record lows overnight, rate-sensitive TSE REIT index slumped 5.3%.

Elsewhere, Ricoh Co Ltd jumped 5.0% after the company announced a plan to sell partial stakes in Ricoh Leasing Co Ltd to Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd in late-April, while Ricoh Leasing and Mizuho Leasing lost 6.0% and 2.4%, respectively. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; editing by Uttaresh.V)