Japan stocks track Wall St higher, U.S.-China trade woes limit gains

* Nikkei up 0.14 percent, third straight day of gains

* LINE up on report of tie up with Tencent for mobile payments

* Shippers lifted by surge in Baltic sea freight index

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday, drawing support from a rally on Wall Street and as a weaker yen boosted export stocks although broader gains were limited by fresh concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 0.14 percent to 21,843.37. The broader Topix added 0.32 percent to 1,637.36.

“Given the gains by U.S. shares, the Nikkei could have gone higher but profit taking pressure is quite strong,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. “The market won’t find confidence until the weekend U.S.-China summit is out of the way.”

U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he expected to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from the current 10 percent and repeated his threat to slap tariffs on all remaining imports from China.

Trump, who is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina this weekend, said that if negotiations were unsuccessful, he would also put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports.

Shares of chat application operator Line Corp rose 7.5 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that it will tie up with Tencent Holdings Ltd to offer mobile payment services.

Shipping companies gained after the Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, rallied on higher demand for capesize vessel segments.

Mitsui OSK Lines rose 2.6 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha advanced 3 percent and Nippon Yusen gained 2.4 percent. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) sea transport index was up 2.4 percent.

Automakers rose as the yen struggled near a two-week low versus the dollar, which boosts export competitiveness. Toyota Motor Corp climbed 1.3 percent, Honda Motor Co advanced 1.2 percent and Mazda Motor Corp gained 1.7 percent.

Nomura Holdings Inc was up 0.6 percent after the firm said it will cancel 4.1 percent of its outstanding stock on Dec. 17.

Of TSE’s 33 sub-indexes, 24 were in positive territory. (Editing by Sam Holmes)