Japanese shares drop on pandemic worries on first day of new fiscal year

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average dipped on Wednesday on the first day of the Japanese new fiscal year as investors braced for a global recession, sharp cuts in corporate earnings and dividend payouts.

The Bank of Japan’s “tankan” corporate survey showed Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in seven years.

“Although the data was better than expected, it reflected the impact of coronavirus on the economy,” Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities said.

“We are likely to see a torrent of earnings downgrades and dividend cuts ahead of earnings announcements.”

The Nikkei fell 1.00% to 18,728.65 while the broader Topix lost 0.68% to 1,393.72.

Defensive shares that performed relatively well in recent weeks were among the worst performers, as investors took profits at the start of the new financial year.

Chemical and cosmetics firm Kao Corp dropped 5.1% while mobile carrier NTT DoCoMo lost 3.8%.

East Japan Railway lost 3.4% on mounting speculation that the Japanese government may impose tougher restrictions such as a lockdown in Tokyo to deal with rising coronavirus infections in the capital.

Airlines were the worst performing sector among the Tokyo Stock exchange’s 33 industry subindexes, falling 4.5%. ANA Holdings lost 6.5%.

Fujifilm bucked the trend to rise 3.5% as the clinical test of its Avigan anti-flu drug for COVID-19 patients started. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)