Japanese shares jump on recovery hopes, Yaskawa forecast

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose 2% on Monday, with cyclical stocks leading the rebound on renewed hopes of a swift global economic recovery, while industry bellwether Yaskawa Electric jumped after raising its annual profit forecast.

The Nikkei share average climbed 2.05% to 28,513.09 by 0159 GMT, while the broader Topix advanced 2.04% 1,951.39. Both the indexes had fallen in the previous three sessions, hitting their lowest in nearly eight weeks on Friday.

Japanese equities tracked Wall Street’s strong finish on Friday. The three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to record closing highs at the end of last week, led by financials and other economically focused sectors.

The U.S. market was led higher on Friday by economically sensitive value stocks and that worked favourably for the Japanese market, which has many value shares linked to the global economy, said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“And Yaskawa Electric’s strong earnings and an upward revision of outlook have given a positive surprise to the market,” he said.

Shares of Yaskawa Electric, a robot maker seen as a leading indicator on Japanese manufacturers’ earnings trend, rose as much as 7.57% after the company raised its annual operating profit forecast by 29%. Peer Fanuc jumped 6.31%.

Makers of industrial machinery, housing instruments and steel led the rebound after Japan’s machinery orders rose for a third straight month in May.

Fanuc was the top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Recruit Holdings.

Central Japan Railway Co was the worst performer among the top 30 core Topix names with a drop of 0.95%, followed by Nintendo, which slipped 0.57%.

All but airlines among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher. ($1 = 110.1400 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)