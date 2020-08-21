Japanese shares rebound on Wall Street's tech-driven rally

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares bounced back modestly on Friday, as investor sentiment was buoyed by Wall Street’s rally overnight, led by technology shares, but gains were capped as some investors took profits ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei share average edged up 0.32% to 22,953.66 by the midday break, after briefly rising over 1%, with 133 advancers on the index against 83 decliners.

The broader Topix gained 0.32% to 1,604.35.

All but five of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded in higher.

Among the top performing sectors on the main bourse, precision instruments rose 1.44%, airlines added 1.35% and rubber products climbed 1.35%.

Overnight, Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher as the Nasdaq hit a record high, overshadowing gloom over downbeat U.S. jobless claims data that underlined the Federal Reserve’s view of a difficult road to recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 rose 0.32%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.06%.

Benefiting from a strong performance in their U.S. peers, technology-related shares also gained.

Nintendo gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, climbing 2.14% to hit its 12-year high, while Tokyo Electron and Mitsubishi Electric Corp added 0.36% and 1.15%, respectively.

Meanwhile, mobile social company Gree Inc slumped 9.86% after the company announced its net profit dropped 22.3% to 2.71 billion yen for the year ended June 30. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)