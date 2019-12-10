Japanese stocks fall amid uncertainty around fresh U.S. tariffs

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower on Tuesday on lingering doubts about a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports against the backdrop of positive commentary from Washington and Beijing on progress in trade talks.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.18% to 23,388.92 by 0157 GMT, with industrial and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decliners.

In the run-up to new tariffs on $156 billion worth of Chinese imports on Dec. 15, both China and the United States have made reconciliatory tones.

While China has said it hoped to make a trade deal as soon as possible, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is doing well in hammering out an agreement with Beijing.

Some traders are also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting ending Dec. 11. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold, but traders will scrutinise the Fed’s statement and its economic forecasts for clues about future policy decisions.

The largest percentage losers on the index were chemicals maker Tokuyama Corp, down 3.5%, followed by Kansai Electric Power Co Inc, losing 2.73%, and Internet services company DeNA Co Ltd, sliding 2.46%.

The largest percentage gainers were marine products company Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd, up 3.07%, followed by Casio Computer Co Ltd, gaining 2.42%, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, up by 2.33%.

There were 59 advancers on the Nikkei index against 153 decliners.

The broader Topix fell 0.11% to 1,720.48.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.41 billion, compared to the average of 1.25 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)