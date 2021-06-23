Japan's Nikkei rises on consumer boost; transport stocks cap gains

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index inched higher on Wednesday as a rally in consumer-related growth stocks outweighed losses in transport sectors.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.07% to 28,902.77 by 0212 GMT, while the broader Topix edged down 0.33% to 1,953.03. The Nikkei saw its biggest rise in 2021 on Tuesday.

“Growth shares led Wall Street’s gains overnight and Japan’s market is tracking that move today (Wednesday), but gains are limited after yesterday’s (Tuesday) sharp rise,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Wall Street rebounded overnight, led by the Nasdaq, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly.

Among individual shares and sectors, Nitori Holdings rose after local media reported that the home improvement goods and furniture store operator would post a record operating profit for the quarter ended May, driven by robust demand for its products amid the pandemic.

Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand clothing stores and cosmetic maker Shiseido gained.

Shipping sector dropped after leading the Nikkei’s gain in the previous session.

Kawasaki Kisen, which raised its annual recurring profit forecast more than fourfolds on Tuesday, fell.