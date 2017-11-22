FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei buoyed by large-cap stocks on global rally
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 2:27 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Nikkei buoyed by large-cap stocks on global rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning, buoyed by gains in large-cap stocks such as SoftBank, Fanuc and financial companies as global growth hopes lifted the mood across world markets.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 22,596.84 in midmorning trade.

Index-heavy large cap stocks such as SoftBank Group Corp gained 1 percent and Fanuc Corp added 0.9 percent.

Banks and insurers soared, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gaining 1.0 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings advancing 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading in Nippon Paint Holdings, after two people familiar with the matter said that the company made an all cash offer on Tuesday to acquire U.S. coatings company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, a move which prompted the latter to end merger talks with peer Akzo Nobel.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,780.82.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.