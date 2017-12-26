Nikkei dips in thin holiday trade, Takashimaya lifts retailers

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday, caught in a narrow range as the index lacked leads from other markets, while retailers were lifted after Takashimaya rose strongly on upbeat earnings.

The Nikkei was 0.08 percent lower at 22,920.39 amid low trading volume, without the usual global market leads with many other financial centres shut on Monday for Christmas.

Department store chain operator Takashimaya Co rose 4.1 percent after it posted a 5.6 percent rise in operating profit for the nine months through November on strong demand from domestic customers and foreign visitors.

Other retailers rose in tow, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings gaining 2 percent, Marui Group rising 2.1 percent and Kintetsu Department Store Co adding 1.5 percent.

Clothing retailer Shimamura Co, however, slipped 3.4 percent after it suffered a 11.3 percent operating profit drop for the nine months through November amid sluggish winter apparel sales.

Of Tokyo’s 33 subindexes, 21 were in the red, led by non-ferrous metals. Retailers led the gainers.

The broader Topix was 0.1 percent lower at 1,829.91. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)