January 22, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nikkei dips on U.S. govt shutdown, resource-related stocks worst hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average inched lower on Monday, with resource-related sectors including trading houses, steelmakers and shippers leading the losses as the U.S. government shutdown hurt risk appetite globally.

The U.S. Senate set a vote for 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Monday for advancing a measure that would provide temporary government funding through Feb. 8 and allow thousands of federal employees to return to work.

The Nikkei index fell 0.15 percent to 23,772.02. There were 98 advancers and 117 decliners.

Shippers were the worst performers, falling 1.3 percent, followed by a 1.2 percent drop in oil and coal companies and steelmakers.

But defensive shares rose, with food companies and pharmaceuticals gaining 0.5 percent.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer

