FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 7, 2018 / 2:32 AM / in 39 minutes

Nikkei drops on firmer yen; financials slip on falling U.S. yields

Ayai Tomisawa

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Monday morning in choppy trade as investors returning from Golden Week holidays worried that the stronger yen could impact companies earnings estimates, while financials weakened on falling U.S. yields.

The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 22,358.31 in midmorning trade, after opening a tad higher.

While Japan holidayed, the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady last Wednesday and expressed confidence that a recent rise in inflation to near its 2 percent target would be sustained, leaving it on track to raise interest rates in June.

“There was no surprise from the FOMC meeting, so the market’s attention has come back to the currency level,” said Isao Kubo, equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management, adding that investors are worried about Japanese companies’ earnings estimates which rely on dollar-yen levels.

A strong yen cuts back Japanese exporters’ profits made overseas when repatriated.

The dollar shed 0.2 percent at 108.91 yen, off its three-month high of 110.05 yen, after U.S. jobs and wages data did little to water down perceptions of strength in the U.S. economy.

Exporters lost ground, with Honda Motor falling 0.8 percent, Subaru shedding 0.9 percent and Panasonic Corp sliding 1.4 percent.

Financial firms, which hunt for higher-yielding products such as foreign bonds, stumbled after U.S. Treasury yields dropped to multiweek lows on Friday, before ending flat.

The securities sector tumbled 1.9 percent and was the worst performer on the board, while insurers dropped 1.5 percent. Nomura Holdings stumbled 2.8 percent and T&D Holdings tanked 3.5 percent.

Mining shares outperformed, with Inpex rising 1.1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration gaining 0.7 percent after oil prices were near late-2014 highs as a decision looms on whether the United States walks away from a deal with Iran and instead re-imposes sanctions on Tehran.

The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 1,765.78. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.