FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 10, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nikkei edges higher as index-heavy stocks' gains offset trade worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday morning in choppy trade as gains in some index-heavy stocks such as robot maker Fanuc offset worries about a potential trade conflict between the United States and China.

The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 21,715.60 in midmorning trade, after trading in negative territory earlier.

Index-heavy stocks such as Fanuc rose 1.0 percent, while Sony Corp gained 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, defence equipment makers rose on speculation that geopolitical tension may rise after U.S. President Donald Trump promised quick, forceful action in response to a deadly suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, suggesting a potential military response.

Ishikawa Seisakusho surged as much as 12 percent, Howa Machinery jumped as much as 6.3 percent and Shigematsu Works soared 5.4 percent.

Financial stocks underperformed, with Mizuho Financial Group dropping 0.3 percent and Nomura Holdings declining 0.4 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,728.74. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.