Nikkei edges near Sept peak on U.S.-China deal

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday in a delayed response following a market holiday to a potential U.S.-China trade deal outlined by President Donald Trump last week.

Reopening after Monday’s close, the Nikkei average was nearing the five-month peak it reached late last month. Some gains were due to speculation about reconstruction demand due to Typhoon Hagibis, which has hit a wide swathe of central and eastern Japan.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.78% to 22,187.95, within sight of its five-month peak of 22,255.56 set on Sept. 19 while the broader Topix gained 1.74% to 1,623.02, near nine-month high of 1,635.88 touched late last month.

Shippers, sensitive to a U.S.-China trade war, jumped 4%, with Kawasaki Kisen rising 7.1% and Mitsui OSK Lines 5.2%.

Industrial robot manufacturer Fanuc rose 2.8% while electronic parts manufactures also advanced, with Murata Manufacturing up 1.5% and TDK Corp up 2.5%.

Screen Holdings, maker of semiconductor manufacturing machines, rose up to 3.5% to hit a one-year high.

Construction sector gained 2.3% after the Typhoon Hagibis has caused extensive damages, with rivers flowing out of banks in more than 50 places across the country.

Kitano construction, based in Nagano, one of the worst hit areas, rose 13.8%.

Household appliance makers were also helped by hopes of fresh demands for goods such as refrigerators and washing machines.

Hitachi rose 3.2% while Panasonic gained 2.4%. Suzuki Motor, manufacturer of light automobiles, gained 4.4%.

East Japan Railway dropped 0.7% due to damages to some of its facilities, including 120 bullet trains cars that were swamped by flood.