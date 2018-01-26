FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 2:21 AM / in 2 hours

Nikkei edges up after U.S. stocks rise; Fujitsu surges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Friday morning, with exporters supported by both the dollar regaining strength and a rise in U.S. stocks overnight, while Fujitsu soared after revealing talks to sell its mobile phone business.

The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 23,700.32 in midmorning trade. For the week, the Nikkei has fallen 0.4 percent.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 109.71 yen, having bounced from a four-month low of 108.50 yen struck on Thursday.

Fujitsu Ltd surged more than 2 percent after it said on Friday it was in talks about selling its mobile phone business to investment fund Polaris Capital Group, a deal that local media reported could fetch up to around 50 billion yen ($456 million).

Drugmakers gained ground, with Takeda Pharmaceutical rising 1.5 percent and Eisai Co advancing 0.5 percent.

However, exporters were mixed, with Nissan Motor rising 1.3 percent, Subaru Corp adding 0.7 percent, Olympus Corp advancing 1.5 percent, but Advantest Corp fell 3.4 percent.

The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,886.85. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
