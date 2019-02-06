Nikkei edges up, gains curbed as market focuses on Trump's speech

* Market looks for U.S.-China trade war comments in State of the Union address

* Shiseido soars after Estée Lauder’s brisk quarterly results

* Sega Sammy dives after expecting annual net loss

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei edged up on Wednesday but gains were limited as the market focused on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address while Estée Lauder’s strong results lifted Japanese cosmetics makers.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to 20,935.01 in midmorning trade.

In his speech that began at 0200 GMT, Trump said he wants a U.S. immigration system that is “safe, lawful, modern and secure” as he seeks funding for a border wall rejected by Democrats.

“Investors are focused on some potentially market-moving issues but especially on whether there will be specific comments from Trump to work out trade deals with China,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Analysts said that overall sentiment was supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish stance, with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan saying that the Fed should leave interest rates where they are until the U.S. economic outlook is clearer.

Adding to the positive mood was brisk U.S. corporate results which pushed up Wall Street overnight.

Shiseido Co, Japan’s biggest cosmetics maker, jumped 7.7 percent and added a hefty 16 positive points to the Nikkei, after cosmetics maker Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported strong quarterly results, driven by robust growth in China.

Since Shiseido has a big exposure to the Chinese market, the U.S. cosmetics maker’s earnings bode well for Shiseido, traders said. Other cosmetics makers followed suit, with Kose surging 5.2 percent and Fancl Corp soaring 2.8 percent.

On the other hand, NTT Data stumbled 7.8 percent and took off 20 points from the Nikkei after it said it would launch a tender offer for Netyear Group for 850 yen per share. Netyear was untraded with a glut of buy orders, indicated to rise 19 percent to a daily limit high of 496 yen.

Suzuki Motor shed 2.6 percent after its operating profit for the October-December quarter dropped 33 percent.

Sega Sammy Holdings dived 10 percent after the company said it expects a net loss of 1.5 billion yen for the year ending March, compared to a previous forecast of 12 billion yen ($109.3 million) in net profit.

The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,587.48. ($1 = 109.7800 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)