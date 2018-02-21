FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 1:54 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; chip machinery makers outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as gains in chip stocks and other exporters got a boost from steady dollar-yen levels, which offset weakness in such financial stocks as banks, securities and insurers.

The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 21,979.91 in midmorning trade, after dipping in negative territory.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 107.41 yen, having bounced from a 15-month low of 105.545 yen set on Friday.

Chip machine makers outperformed, with Advantest Corp surging 2.8 percent and Tokyo Electron soaring 1.7 percent.

Sony Corp rose 1.2 percent, Honda Motor gained 1.3 percent and TDK Corp surged 2.3 percent.

Insurance, securities and banking sectors were the three worst performers on the board. Dai-ichi Life Holdings tumbled 1.8 percent, Nomura Holdings dropped 1.8 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slid 1.2 percent.

The broader Topix advanced 0.1 percent to 1,764.77. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
