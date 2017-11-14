FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; tech shares gain
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 1:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nikkei edges up in choppy trade; tech shares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday morning in choppy trade, with semiconductor equipment makers attracting buyers, while Mizuho Financial Group fell on dismal earnings.

The Nikkei, which opened lower and traversed in positive and negative territory, was up 0.3 percent at 22,447.88 at 0115 GMT.

Tokyo Electron Ltd soared 3.2 percent and Advantest Corp jumped 1.9 percent after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 0.3 percent overnight.

Mizuho Financial Group dropped 0.8 percent after the bank posted a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit, as ultra-low interest rates hurt income at its core banking business.

Bigger rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are scheduled to report their first-half results on Tuesday.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,783.63, with declining stocks outnumbering advancing by 55 percent to 40 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

