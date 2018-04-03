Nikkei falls as tech, electronic components stocks underperform

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning, led by technology firms and makers of electronic components after U.S. tech stocks tumbled overnight on resurgent trade war fears.

The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 21,171.60 in midmorning trade.

Semiconductor equipment makers Tokyo Electron and Advantest tumbled 1.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. Yaskawa Electric dropped 1.7 percent and TDK Corp stumbled 3.0 percent.

Exporters were pressured by the dollar at 105.91 yen, and struggling to regain traction after having fallen for three straight trading days.

Nintendo Co stumbled 2.8 percent, Nikon Corp dropped 2.1 percent and Fanuc Corp stumbled 2.8 percent.

But Oriental Land, operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, rose more than 2 percent after it said that the number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea increased for the first time in three years in the fiscal year ended March.

The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,700.80. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa Editing by Eric Meijer)