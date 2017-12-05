FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 5, 2017 / 2:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nikkei falls hit by tech shares, offsets gains in financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday morning with semiconductor equipment manufacturers’ stocks hit by weakness in U.S. tech shares overnight, undercutting gains in financial stocks as banks and brokers.

The Nikkei declined 0.5 percent to 22,599.67 in mid-morning trade.

Manufacturers of chip-manufacturing equipment lost ground, with Tokyo Electron sliding 2.4 percent and Advantest Corp shedding 2.3 percent. Silicon wafer maker Sumco Corp tumbled 3.7 percent.

On the other hand, banks and brokers gained. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 0.4 percent, while Nomura Holdings surged 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,783.47. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
