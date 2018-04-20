FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 2:12 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Nikkei flat as tech sector losses offset financials rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average was flat in choppy trade on Friday morning as worries about slower smartphone demand hit technology shares, while financial stocks rallied helped by higher U.S. yields.

The Nikkei was flat at 22,191.83 in midmorning trade, after trading in negative territory. For the week, the Nikkei has gained 1.7 percent and is poised to post its fourth straight week of gains.

Semiconductor equipment companies and electronic component makers underperformed after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, revised its full-year revenue target to the low end of its previous forecast due to softer demand for smartphones.

Tokyo Electron tumbled 4.5 percent, Advantest Corp dived 4.8 percent, while Murata Manufacturing shed 2.9 percent, TDK Corp fell 2.9 percent and Alps Electric dropped 3.2 percent.

On the other hand, financials, which hunt for high-yielding products such as foreign bonds, outperformed after U.S. yields rose.

Insurers Dai-ichi Life surged 3.5 percent, MS&AD Insurance gained 1.2 percent. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 0.7 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,752.38. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.