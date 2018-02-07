Nikkei rises as Wall St rebounds after bruising sell-off; Toyota jumps

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks bounced sharply on Wednesday morning after crumbling to their biggest percentage fall in 15 months the previous day, with all sectors in the black as Wall Street pulled ahead following a punishing sell-off in the preceding days.

The Nikkei 225 share average jumped 3.2 percent to 22,303.88 in midmorning trade, after stumbling 4.7 percent on Tuesday amid a global equities rout.

Toyota Motor Corp gave the market something to cheer, rallying more than 5 percent after the automaker said that it expects a record net profit this year.

All of the Topix’s 33 subsectors were in positive territory, with mining companies, drugmakers and automakers outperforming.

Eisai Co rose 5.4 percent, Astellas Pharma 4.5 percent, Inpex Corp 4.0 percent and Honda Motor 3.3 percent.

The broader Topix gained 3.3 percent to 1,800.12. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)