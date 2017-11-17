FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to more than 2-week high; chip-related stocks outperform
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 2:30 AM / in 2 hours

Nikkei rises to more than 2-week high; chip-related stocks outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a more than two-week high on Friday morning, helped by shares in most sectors while chip-related stocks such as Sumco and Tokyo Electron outperformed.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 22,536.93 in midmorning trade after rising to as high as 22,757.40, the highest since Nov. 9.

The index has fallen 0.9 percent so far this week, on track to snap a nine-week winning streak.

Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron soared 3.2 percent and semiconductor silicon wafer manufacturer Sumco Corp surged 3.8 percent.

Consumer electronics products makers also staged a rally. Sony Corp gained 1.9 percent and Panasonic Corp advanced 1.4 percent.

On the other hand, utility stocks slipped and were the worst performer on the board. Chubu Electric Power dropped 0.5 percent, Hokuriku Electric Power shed 1.3 percent and Tokyo Gas declined 0.3 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,771.71.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.