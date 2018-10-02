Nikkei rises to new 27-year high as earnings hopes underpin mood; Ono Pharma soars

* Ono Pharma soars to highest since Aug. 2016

* Shimamura tumbles after cutting profit forecast

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei advanced to a fresh 27-year high on Tuesday as stronger earnings hopes underpinned sentiment, while Ono Pharmaceutical jumped on news that a Nobel Prize was awarded to researchers for a cancer-fighting method used in its drug Opdivo.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent to 24,286.30, hovering at level not seen since November 1991.

The Nikkei scored a 27-year high on the prospect of stronger corporate earnings on the back of a weaker yen last Friday. The benchmark index has comfortably stayed above the 24,000-line.

The Nikkei soared 5.5 percent in September, and its sharp gains in the short-period of time make the market prone to profit-taking, but the underlining mood remains positive, traders said.

“Investors take heart from the global economy’s strength and prospects for brighter earnings forecasts as they start report earnings later this month,” said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

While many companies base their dollar-yen assumptions at around 105-107 this fiscal year, the current currency levels are boosting hopes that manufacturers, which export their goods overseas, will raise their annual earnings forecasts, he said.

The dollar surged to as high as 114.06 yen in the previous session, its strongest since November last year, before trading flat at 113.99 yen on Tuesday.

Exporters got a boost, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 1.6 percent, Honda Motor Co <7267.T. adding 1.2 percent, while Panasonic Corp soaring 3.0 percent.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co jumped as much as 6.9 percent to hit 3,430 yen, the highest level since August 2016 after a Nobel Prize was awarded to researchers for a cancer-fighting method used in Opdivo, a drug it co-developed with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

On the weak side, discount clothing chain Shimamura Co dropped 3.2 percent after the company revised lower its earnings forecast for the year ending February 2019. It now expects a net profit of 27.3 billion yen, down from previously forecast 35 billion yen.

The broader Topix was up 0.4 percent at 1,824.85. (Editing by Kim Coghill)