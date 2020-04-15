Nikkei slips after massive short-squeeze, defensives in favour

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese share prices stepped back from one-month highs on Wednesday following a massive short-squeeze rally the previous day on hopes the worst economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be soon over.

Investors still favoured denfensive shares such as healthcare, while many cyclical shares such as banks, shippers and steelmakers underperformed.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.60% to 19,521.25 on profit-taking after a 3.13% gain on Tuesday while the broader Topix lost 0.54% to 1,425.74.

With the Nikkei now paring back about 40% of its downturn in the first quarter on the coronavirus, its 50% retracement level around 20,250 is seen as a next possible target though some investors are ready to lock in profits now.

Bank shares dropped 2.8%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.0% while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lost 2.7%. Mizuho Financial Group fell 3.4%.

Steelmakers fell 2.8%. Industry leader Nippon Steel shed 3.9%. Shippers lost 3.1%.

Among start-up firms that announced earnings revision, Gunosy dropped 9.4% after internet media and advertisement start-up slashed its revenue forecast for the year to May by almost 18%.

UUUM fell 7.9% after the firm that specialises in management of You Tubers and influencers revised down its annual estimates, cutting net profit guidance for the year to May by almost a half.

On the other hand, battered airline shares bounced back 1.4%.

Investors continued to flock to shares that are likely to weather the storm caused by the novel coronavirus.

Drugmakers gained 0.2%, with Chugai Pharmaceutical rising 2.3% to a record high and drug store chain operator Welcia Holdings up 2.3% also to a record high. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Stephen Coates)